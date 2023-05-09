Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat and humidity today

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Prepare for a very muggy morning as you step out the door this morning.

The muggy start will lead to a hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

In fact, if we hit 87 degrees, we will tie for the hottest day of the year with April 5 where we also topped out at 87.

Be sure to stay hydrated as the humidity will make it feel a touch warmer through the day.

A few storms will be possible through the day today as a cool front pushes through the area. These storms could carry heavy rain and lightning mainly south of Atlanta.

Behind the front, drier air will filter in and temperatures will top out in the low 80s instead of the upper 80s which will make the afternoons a touch more comfortable.

The drier air Wednesday means no rain for the day, but small rain chances return Thursday through next Monday as our Summer-like pattern quickly settles back in.

Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s Saturday with a high of 90 degrees on the way for Mother’s Day Sunday with a chance of pop-up afternoon storms.

Hot and humid with afternoon storms possible
Hot and humid with afternoon storms possible(ANF)
Isolated storms possible this afternoon
Isolated storms possible this afternoon(ANF)
Slightly cooler and more comfortable tonight
Slightly cooler and more comfortable tonight(ANF)
Hot and Summer-like week ahead with upper 80s and afternoon storms just about every day
Hot and Summer-like week ahead with upper 80s and afternoon storms just about every day(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn
U.S. Marshals offering $50K reward for murder suspect that could be in Atlanta

Latest News

Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Very warm with a few storms possible on Tuesday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Very warm Tuesday with scattered showers/storms possible
Warming towards 90°!
OTT DESK 3:30PM - clipped version
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms possible this afternoon