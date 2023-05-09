First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat and humidity today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Prepare for a very muggy morning as you step out the door this morning.

The muggy start will lead to a hot and humid afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

In fact, if we hit 87 degrees, we will tie for the hottest day of the year with April 5 where we also topped out at 87.

Be sure to stay hydrated as the humidity will make it feel a touch warmer through the day.

A few storms will be possible through the day today as a cool front pushes through the area. These storms could carry heavy rain and lightning mainly south of Atlanta.

Behind the front, drier air will filter in and temperatures will top out in the low 80s instead of the upper 80s which will make the afternoons a touch more comfortable.

The drier air Wednesday means no rain for the day, but small rain chances return Thursday through next Monday as our Summer-like pattern quickly settles back in.

Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s Saturday with a high of 90 degrees on the way for Mother’s Day Sunday with a chance of pop-up afternoon storms.

Hot and humid with afternoon storms possible (ANF)

Isolated storms possible this afternoon (ANF)

Slightly cooler and more comfortable tonight (ANF)

Hot and Summer-like week ahead with upper 80s and afternoon storms just about every day (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.