Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Very warm with a few storms possible on Tuesday

Lower humidity arrives in the midweek for a couple of days
First Alert Forecast: Very warm Tuesday with scattered showers/storms possible
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a warm and humid Monday night with the temperature slowly falling through the 70s into the mid to upper 60s by dawn. There is a low chance of a shower or t-storm for the morning commute. It’s more likely that it will stay dry with increasing sunshine. The temperature will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s by late in the morning, and it will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible in the afternoon as a cold front moves through north Georgia. It will lower the humidity as we head into the midweek.

Wednesday will be a nice day with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity slowly creeps back into our area late in the workweek. Expect the temperature to reach the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday with a low chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.

The Mother’s Day weekend looks very warm with an isolated shower/storm threat continuing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and it may reach 90 on Sunday. The low temperature will be mid to upper 60s. It will stay very warm early next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
Showers, storms are moving south and approaching the North Georgia mountains
First Alert Forecast | Chance of rain, thunder increases tonight into early Monday morning!
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount...
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 women injured after shooting at DeKalb County gas station
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately

Latest News

Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Very warm Tuesday with scattered showers/storms possible
Warming towards 90°!
OTT DESK 3:30PM - clipped version
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms possible this afternoon
Isolated T-Storms this Afternoon, Warm Week Ahead
Isolated T-Storms this Afternoon; Warm Week Ahead