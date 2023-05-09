First Alert Forecast: Very warm with a few storms possible on Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a warm and humid Monday night with the temperature slowly falling through the 70s into the mid to upper 60s by dawn. There is a low chance of a shower or t-storm for the morning commute. It’s more likely that it will stay dry with increasing sunshine. The temperature will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s by late in the morning, and it will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible in the afternoon as a cold front moves through north Georgia. It will lower the humidity as we head into the midweek.

Wednesday will be a nice day with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity slowly creeps back into our area late in the workweek. Expect the temperature to reach the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday with a low chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.

The Mother’s Day weekend looks very warm with an isolated shower/storm threat continuing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and it may reach 90 on Sunday. The low temperature will be mid to upper 60s. It will stay very warm early next week.

