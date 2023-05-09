Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: Warm and less humid on Wednesday

First Alert Forecast: Warm and less humid on Wednesday
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The humidity will temporarily lower in the midweek as the wind shifts to the north and east on Wednesday. We’ll enjoy a nice day with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers/storms are possible late in the day and during the evening in west Georgia, mainly south of I-20.

Humidity increases on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday with humid conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Mother’s Day weekend still looks very warm and mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday. It may get to 90 on Sunday. There is about a 20% chance of scattered showers on both days.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

