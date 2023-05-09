Mother of infant shot and killed ready for suspects’ trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, a local mother’s wait for justice continued in the homicide case involving her six-month-old son Grayson Mathews, who was shot and killed in January of last year.

Prosecutors said Grayson was riding in his car seat in the back of his mom’s car when he was caught in the crossfire in a drive-by shooting.

Both suspects had another day in court Monday but now prosecutors say they may both be facing additional charges.

Atlanta News First was inside the courtroom and spoke to the victim’s mother, Kerri Gray, after the plea hearing.

“I just want them held accountable period. So that they can’t do this to someone else’s family,” Gray told Atlanta News First. She hoped both suspects in her son’s case would plead guilty to avoid a trial but that’s not what happened on Monday morning in the courtroom.

“I’m going to grant the continuance and we’re going to reschedule for the June calendar,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Charles Eaton said. He decided to continue the case after prosecutors told Eaton that they wanted to add additional charges to the original indictment.

Fulton County Prosecutor Asia Baysah told the court that she found new information and both suspects, Dequasie Little and Sherice Ingram, should now face gang charges too.

Ingram and Little are already facing felony murder charges, according to prosecutors.

Little’s defense team argued Monday that Fulton County prosecutors are violating his right to a speedy trial.

“Now he’s sitting in jail longer when we already had a May 15 court date, so that’s the basis for the demand for a speedy trial,” Little’s public defender Tanya Jones said.

Ingram’s attorney, Mathew Tucker, told Judge Eaton, “I would like to see this new indictment to make sure we represent my client completely.”

Prosecutors also requested that both cases be severed so that they can try both defendants separately.

Prosecutors said if the cases go to trial they want Little’s case to go first.

Tucker told Atlanta News First that he believes prosecutors are seeking to sever the cases so that they can possibly use Ingram’s testimony from last year if Little decides to go to trial.

A new trial date is now set for June, but the wait for justice is weighing heavy on Grayson’s mother’s heart.

“Doesn’t matter what I have to do, what strength I have to come up with, or how I have to get through this...I’m going to see it through to the end, and I am going to be there to advocate for my son,” Kerri Gray said.

Gray also told Atlanta News First that she wouldn’t be able to get through this process if it wasn’t for her family, Grayson’s father, and the community.

