A neighborhood complains of foul odor coming from landfill near their homes

Foul odor emitting from DeKalb County landfill
By Bridget Spencer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELLENWOOD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Ellenwood neighborhood complains of foul odors coming from a landfill that’s near their homes.

Siatta Ollison, a resident of the Rock Mill subdivision in South Dekalb County moved there more than 20 years ago.

Ollison said, when she moved to the subdivision it was new construction and they were one of the first people to move over to this area. Now she is starting to question that decision, all because of this unsightly landfill that soars over houses.

“I think over the last year or two, definitely during the pandemic we’ve been starting to see it grow,” Ollison said.

Another resident of the subdivision Gloria Walcott said it also has a bad smell.

“It’s almost like a gas, methane gas, Gloria said, she also stated it’s a horrible rotten smell and good neighbors with young children moved because they didn’t want the effect of what might be going on up there.

Some of the neighbors said the smell may even change from day to day.

Reverend Cheryl Prince said the odors have been around for years, but the smells have only gotten worse. She even wonders if her health is affected.

“I wake up at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning gasping for air because I can’t breathe,” said Prince.

Dekalb County Spokesperson Andrew Cauthen said the landfill opened in 1977 and is divided into cells. The current cell being worked on is the one near this neighborhood and the county will be discontinuing that operation any day now, which would eliminate the odor.

Residents are hoping the county keeps its word.

“It’s disheartening that it’s in what’s, let’s just be honest, a black area. If you wouldn’t want to have this in your area, why would you think it’s ok to have it in ours?” said Ollison.

