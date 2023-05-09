Positively Georgia
Officer accidentally shot at gun range in South Fulton, chief says

ANF - Breaking News(WANF)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A City of South Fulton police officer was accidentally shot at a gun range, the department’s chief confirmed Tuesday morning.

It happened at the David L. Hagins Firing Range located at 5301 Aldredge Road SW.

The officer’s condition is unknown.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First will update as information is provided.

