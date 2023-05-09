Positively Georgia
Person wanted in connection to deadly Ellenwood shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help finding a person wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ellenwood in last year.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to the 5700 block of Pashaska Court in Ellenwood after reports of a shooting on November 25. When they got there, officers found Keelon Omar Tate, who they say died from a gunshot wound to the chest inside a home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police (770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-8477.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

