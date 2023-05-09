Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County

REX, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department says around 1:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 6600 block of Bent Creek Drive in Rex in reference to a missing person. During the investigation, they learned that Jariyah Walker was last seen on Sunday at 8 p.m. Walker’s parents said they checked her room Monday morning at 11:44 a.m. and she wasn’t there.

Police say Walker has been diagnosed with a mental illness. She is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5′04″ in height, and weighs 112 lbs. Her last clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Jariyah Walker is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026 or call 911.

