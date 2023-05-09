Potential relief may be coming for homeowners by smelly Ellenwood landfill

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “The odor seeps into our homes through the windows,” said Reign Stevens.

Reign Stevens rarely steps outside her Ellenwood home and when she does, she’s always wearing a face mask.

Stevens has lived in the Rock Mill subdivision in South Dekalb County for 23 years. Her home and countless others sitting right below a landfill.

“This was supposed to be our family home where we built a foundation that will last till the end of time. This was an investment,” said Stevens.

However, relief may be on the way.

The Seminole Road Landfill, which has been around since 1977, is divided into cells. Now, the county says it will stop operations in the cell closest to Stevens’ neighborhood.

It will move operations to another cell, on that same property, 300 feet away.

The county says this cell has reached its capacity with trash and will soon be covered with dirt and grass to eliminate the odor, but the county can’t guarantee anything.

“Every day the workers cover the cell that’s in use with compost in hopes of mitigating some of that smell,” said Andrew Cauthen, communications manager for Dekalb County.

The smell isn’t just trash.

The county says there are methane gas collectors under construction at the landfill too, which is mandated by state law.

Another homeowner, Reverand Sheryl Prince says what the county is doing won’t make any difference. She’s miserable, but can’t afford to leave.

“Even if they cover that up, I wouldn’t want to buy a house here. And that means my property value has gone down,” Prince said.

The county says the cell causing the stench will be closed in the next few weeks when the new cell, which has been under construction since November of last year, is ready.

