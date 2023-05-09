Positively Georgia
Preserving Atlanta history one headstone at a time

Keeping Oakland Cemetery beautiful is for the living, it is for the dead
Preserving stories of the past
Preserving stories of the past
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We see a beautiful public park, we see well-kept plots, and history. Families see stories. Oakland Cemetery sees them too.

Oakland Cemetery is Atlanta’s oldest public park, more than 70,000 people are buried there. The property is more than 40 acres. The oldest gravestone is from the 1850s. You can imagine the wear and tear these grave sites have experienced over the years.

“Whether it is cleaning headstones, preparing headstones, or rebuilding historic walls, every day that I am here, my staff is here, we are doing some kind of preservation work,” said Ashley Shares Director of Preservation at Oakland Cemetery.

Cleaning headstones, are acts of preservation, keeping the city’s history alive.

“Our walls are historic, our pathways are historic but we value headstones a little bit higher than any other hardscape object because they do commemorate someone’s grave space,” said Shares.

It is Historic Preservation Month, a time of year when historical sites like Oakland show extra appreciation to the preservation crews that help protect stories of the past.

“Benjamin Franklin has a quote that says, ‘Show me your cemeteries and I will tell you what kind of people you have,’” said Shares.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

