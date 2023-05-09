Positively Georgia
Tips for a healthy Mother’s Day brunch

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered Dietitian Mia Syn share some tips to keep your Mother’s Day brunch delicious and nutritious.

The segment is sponsored by: https://nutritionbymia.com/

Fresh Cravings Certified Organic Refrigerated Salsa is available in the produce section at Publix.

Wholly Veggie Mozzarella Style Cheese Sticks with Truffle Flavor are available at Target.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

