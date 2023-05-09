Positively Georgia
UGA Bulldogs decline invite to White House due to scheduling conflict

The UGA Athletic Association says “We are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the...
The celebration on the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after the Georgia Bulldogs won the 2023 National Championship.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia football team has declined an invitation from the White House to celebrate the team winning consecutive NCAA championships, UGA Athletic Association officials told Atlanta News First.

Several UGA players were recently drafted and have been added to rosters around the NFL, including former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett and Jalen Carter.

RELATED: NFL DRAFT: Every Georgia player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Dawgs dominated the Horned Frogs 65-7 at So-Fi Stadium in the metro Los Angeles area in January 2023 and became the first team to win consecutive national championships since Alabama did during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

The UGA football team has also experienced adversity and off-the-field issues as well.

Several UGA football players have been arrested since the team celebrated winning back-to-back NCAA championships. In late February, Dumas-Johnson was arrested and charged with reckless driving and street racing. Jan. 23, Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested in Athens after a domestic violence incident. He was charged with misdemeanor family battery and felony false imprisonment.

And on Jan. 29, former standout quarterback Bennett was arrested in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication.

In March, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in at Athens-Clarke County Jail after being wanted for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing in connection to a deadly crash in Athens on Jan. 15.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the crash only hours after UGA’s national football championship parade in Athens after winning back-to-back titles.

