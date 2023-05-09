Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

UGA parents’ group identifies Facebook Marketplace scam

Most Facebook Marketplace scams are easy to spot but in this case, scammers hacked into a real user’s profile and locked her out.
By Harry Samler
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A University of Georgia parent says a furniture listing on the UGA Parents Group is fraudulent.

“The Venmo they wanted me to send the money to had no transactions, no comments allowed on the post and other stuff,” the parent posted.

Another UGA parent said she sent the fraudulent seller $600.

Most Facebook Marketplace scams are easy to spot because the seller’s profile has no information, but in this case, scammers hacked into a real user’s profile - belonging to Kim Pace Hinely - and locked her out.

The Facebook Marketplace furniture listing appears on several group pages, and Atlanta News First Investigates identified one of the items also for sale in three Nigerian cities. A Google reverse image search found another furniture item on a Facebook lingerie page.

Hinely’s husband said his wife is frustrated and cannot get Facebook to restore her account.

When Atlanta News First Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry messaged Hinely’s account about the furniture, the fraudulent seller negotiated a price and asked him to send, via Zelle, a $150 deposit.

A Facebook spokesperson said the social media giant has flagged the account and will contact Hinely.

“Oftentimes a Facebook account compromise starts with an email account that is compromised,” said Facebook spokesperson Grant Klinzman.

The Big Takeaways:

  • Do not use a peer-to-peer app to pay anyone you do not know.
  • Negotiate a price and do not make a payment until you’ve inspected the item you are purchasing.
  • Always pay in person.
  • If you are suspicious about the seller, ask to speak by phone.
  • If the seller asks where you live, find out their location first. If a fraudulent seller knows where you live, they sometimes find a random address nearby to make the sale seem legit.

RECENT RELATED HEADLINES FROM BETTER CALL HARRY

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties

Latest News

Preserving stories of the past
Preserving Atlanta history one headstone at a time
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Country music star Morgan Wallen postpones Atlanta concerts, cites health problems
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson meets with business owners to discuss Canton Street closure plan
Downtown Roswell business owners oppose city’s pedestrian promenade plan
David L. Hagins Firing Range
Officer accidentally shoots himself at gun range in South Fulton, chief says