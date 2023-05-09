Positively Georgia
Writers’ strike impacting Georgia camera rental warehouses, film crew

Cinematographer Paul Krumper: “There’s going to be a lot of vacant space that would be thriving, and it will affect all the surrounding businesses.”
Dozens of cameras and lenses typically used on TV and film sets in Atlanta are sitting stagnant inside Otto Nemenz International in Norcross.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of cameras and lenses typically used on TV and film sets in Atlanta are sitting stagnant inside Otto Nemenz International in Norcross.

“It’s all just sitting here until the strike ends,” manager Pat Smart said. “Basically, we are on hold.”

The camera warehouse typically makes money by renting equipment out for productions like Jumanji, Dynasty, and MacGyver. But, with the writers’ strike in full swing, Smart says there is virtually no one who needs their equipment.

“We were just getting ready to start a show. We had just received notice on Friday afternoon that it was going to be our show, and Friday evening, the news came out that the show had been stopped because of the writer’s strike,” Smart said.

Smart says he may have to reduce work hours for his staff. But others in the Atlanta entertainment industry are already out of a job, like cinematographer Paul Krumper.

“Many of us are basically just waiting it out,” Krumper said.

Krumper says the strike is creating a trickle-down effect, impacting things like local hotels and restaurants that won’t benefit from a film crew is in town. Or police officers who won’t be employed to patrol productions. And even people who work in the lumber industry, won’t be needed to build sets or props.

“There’s going to be a lot of vacant space that would be thriving, and it will affect all the surrounding businesses,” Krumper said.

Of course, the strike also directly effects the dozens of crew members needed to put together a single show.

“Those are all people who need to eat, pay for services, pay for their homes, take care of their kids and families,” Smart said.

