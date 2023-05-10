Positively Georgia
1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in southwest Atlanta left one person injured, Atlanta police told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 900 block of Pulliam St. around 6 p.m. Officers found a “male victim” with a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the individual and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

