1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in southwest Atlanta left one person injured, Atlanta police told Atlanta News First.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 900 block of Pulliam St. around 6 p.m. Officers found a “male victim” with a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the individual and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.