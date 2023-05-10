15-year-old girl reported missing in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials say Samaria Broughton was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a gray hoodie, and black and yellow Nike Air Max shoes.

Broughton is described as a Black female with black hair in braids, brown eyes, 5′02″ in height, and 142 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Samaria Broughton, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-447-3550.

