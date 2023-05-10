17-year-old injured in shooting at DeKalb County gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old male was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a gas station in DeKalb County late Tuesday evening.

DeKalb County police officers responded to the 2000 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot around 9:42 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager told DeKalb County police that he was driving in the area when unknown persons shot at him.

He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the teenager and the current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

