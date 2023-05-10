Positively Georgia
2 patients from Midtown shooting discharged from hospital

Grady Memorial Hospital
Grady Memorial Hospital(PRNewswire)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two patients from last week’s mass shooting in Midtown Atlanta have been released from the hospital, according to Grady Memorial Hospital officials.

The shooting happened in the waiting room of a medical building at 1100 West Peachtree Street a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

The Atlanta police department officials identified the alleged shooter as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. He was captured and taken into custody just before 8 p.m. after an hours-long manhunt, the U.S. Marshals office confirmed.

Fulton County medical officials identified 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre as the victim who was killed at the Midtown Atlanta medical center. Atlanta News First learned later she was a mother of two from Atlanta. The four other injured victims have been identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Danie, and Alesha Hollinger.

Grady officials say the other two patients remain in the hospital and have been moved to the Intensive Care Unit and are progressing well.

