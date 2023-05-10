21-year-old woman reported missing in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a 21-year-old woman who “may be experiencing a mental health crisis,” according to a news release by Atlanta Public Information Officer John Predmore.

Isabel Jean-Baptiste left her home at the 1200 block of Spring Street in northwest Atlanta in a White 2022 Nissan Versa and has not been seen by her family since Monday, Atlanta police said in a news release.

Baptiste is described as 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing Black sweatpants, Black Yeezy slides, and a Grey T-Shirt.

“Her vehicle has been alerting on the South Side of Atlanta in neighboring East Point, South Fulton, and College Park,” according to a news release. Baptiste.

If anyone has seen Isabel Jean-Baptiste or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.