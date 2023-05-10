Positively Georgia
38-year-old woman captured after escaping police custody in Henry Co.

Mugshot photo at Quasha Harris
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 38-year-old woman was captured by police after previously escaping from a hospital during a medical visit while in police custody, Henry County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sytonnia Moore told Atlanta News First.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Quasha Harris is in custody and faces multiple charges including escape.

“This is a situation that should not have happened. Ms. Harris came into court to face charges and quickly became a fugitive of the law and is now at risk of facing some real-time. I don’t know why people think they can get around the law and escape custody without being held accountable,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a news release.

Antoinette Harris, Quashas’ mother is also in police custody as a person of interest and faces charges related to obstruction, police added.

Stockbridge and Henry County Police Departments assisted in the capture of Harris, police say.

