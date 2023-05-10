Positively Georgia
5-month-old infant dies in Northwest Atlanta, investigation underway

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 5-month-old infant died in Fulton County Monday afternoon.

According to officials, officers found the unresponsive victim at 1783 Johnson Road. The infant was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation and the cause of the death will be determined by an autopsy, police said.

