Alleged drunk driver crashes into Riverdale mobile home, police say

The home is “inhabitable” according to the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.
Man faces multiple charges after driving drunk, crashing into Riverdale mobile home
Man faces multiple charges after driving drunk, crashing into Riverdale mobile home
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a mobile home in Riverdale early Wednesday afternoon, Clayton County police told Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews responded to the 10th block of Ivy Lane around 2:11 p.m. after reports of a car that crashed into a mobile home.

Investigators say “the driver ran a stop sign and hit the front porch of a mobile home. The front porch was completely dislodged from the mobile home.” They went on to say the car was stuck underneath the home.

The driver, identified as Raymundo Martinez, was rushed to the hospital. He faces charges of failure to maintain lane, a stop sign violation, and having an open container, Clayton County police said.

The Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services is working with the American Red Cross to help the family that has been displaced.

