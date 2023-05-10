Alleged drunk driver crashes into Riverdale mobile home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 32-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a mobile home in Riverdale early Wednesday afternoon, Clayton County police told Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews responded to the 10th block of Ivy Lane around 2:11 p.m. after reports of a car that crashed into a mobile home.

Investigators say “the driver ran a stop sign and hit the front porch of a mobile home. The front porch was completely dislodged from the mobile home.” They went on to say the car was stuck underneath the home.

Media Advisory - Intoxicated Driver Destroys Family’s Home



On May 10, 2023, at 2:11 p.m., Clayton County Police Officers were dispatched to the 10th block of Ivy Lane, Riverdale, GA 30296 in reference a vehicle that drove into a mobile home. pic.twitter.com/4Vb5qvvkAo — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) May 10, 2023

The driver, identified as Raymundo Martinez, was rushed to the hospital. He faces charges of failure to maintain lane, a stop sign violation, and having an open container, Clayton County police said.

The Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services is working with the American Red Cross to help the family that has been displaced.

