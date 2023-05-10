Andre Dickens, Raphael Warnock named to Biden-Harris campaign advisory board

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released the names of 50 prominent Democratic Party officials Wednesday morning that will compose their national campaign advisory board.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are included on the board, and are the only members from Georgia in a list mostly made up of officials from California and the Midwest.

The Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign said its advisory board “will help the campaign’s efforts to build on and expand the winning coalition that sent President Biden to the White House in 2020.

“Board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states,” the campaign said. “This initial group represents a cross section of leaders in the party who reflect the Biden coalition’s diversity across many facets, with more members likely to come on board as the campaign builds and grows.”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is the board chair. Here is the full list of members:

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, (D-CA)

U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, (D-OH)

U.S. Congressman Ami Bera, (D-CA)

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, (D-NJ)

U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle, (D-PA)

U.S. Congresswoman Shontel Brown, (D-OH)

U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, (D-IL)

Governor John Carney, (D-DE)

U.S. Senator Tom Carper, (D-DE)

Governor Roy Cooper, (D-NC)

U.S. Congresswoman Diana DeGette, (D-CO)

Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, (D-GA)

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan, (D-MI)

U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost, (D-FL)

Mayor of Phoenix Kate Gallego, (D-AZ)

U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia, (D-CA)

U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, (D-TX)

Governor Maura Healey, (D-MA)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, (D-TX)

Governor Kathy Hochul, (D-NY)

U.S. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlihan, (D-PA)

U.S. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, (D-CA)

State Senator Shevrin Jones, (D-FL)

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, (D-PA)

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, (D-CA)

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, (D-MN)

Governor Ned Lamont, (D-CT)

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, (D-NM)

Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles, (D-NC)

U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, (D-VA)

U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng, (D-NY)

Governor Wes Moore, (D-MD)

Governor Phil Murphy, (D-NJ)

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, (D-CT)

U.S. Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA)

U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, (D-CO)

Governor Gavin Newsom, (D-CA)

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, (D-CA)

Governor JB Pritzker, (D-IL)

Mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval (D-OH)

Mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway, (D-WI)

Mayor of Tucson Regina Romero, (D-AZ)

Governor Josh Shapiro, (D-PA)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, (D-CA)

Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney, (D-VA)

U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, (D-NV)

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, (D-IL)

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, (D-GA)

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA)

