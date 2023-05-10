Construction on I-285, Georgia 400 could create traffic nightmares

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With additional construction coming to I-285 and Georgia 400, Georgia Department of Transportation officials announced multiple lanes will be closed which may lead to traffic issues.

According to GDOT, lanes on I-285 East and West and Georgia 400 North and South will close while crews work to create new roadways, a noise barrier, and continue bridge construction.

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible or plan to add additional travel time to their destinations.

Please take note of the following scheduled closures according to the Georgia Department of Transportation:

Monday, May 8, to Friday, May 12, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Shoulder closure on I-285 westbound at Ashford Dunwoody Road

Shoulder closure on I-285 westbound from Glenridge Drive to Roswell Road

Shoulder closure on SR 400 northbound from North Springs MARTA Station to Spalding Drive

Wednesday, May 10, to Friday, May 12, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Mount Vernon Encroachment.

Continuous Weekend Closures: (Friday, May 12, 9 p.m. to Monday, May 15, 5 a.m.) General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

One left lane on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 eastbound CD Lanes from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive

Two right lanes on SR 400 northbound CD lanes at Hammond Drive

Tuesday, May 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Two right lanes on I-285 westbound from Long Island Drive to Mount Vernon Highway

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

One right lane on Roswell Road southbound at I-285

Wednesday, May 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Two right lanes on I-285 westbound from Long Island Drive to Mount Vernon Highway

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

One right lane on Roswell Road southbound at I-285

Thursday, May 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Two right lanes on I-285 eastbound CD lanes from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive

Two right lanes on I-285 westbound from Long Island Drive to Mount Vernon Highway

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

Two right lanes on SR 400 northbound CD lanes at Hammond Drive

One right lane on Roswell Road southbound at I-285

Friday, May 12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

++Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Two right lanes on I-285 eastbound CD lanes from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive

++One right lane on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

One left lane on I-285 westbound from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road

Two right lanes on I-285 westbound from Roswell Road to Mount Vernon Highway

One right lane on SR 400 northbound at Glenridge Connector

One right lane on Roswell Road southbound at I-285

Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. General Lane Closures & Traffic Pacings:

Two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Chamblee Dunwoody Road

