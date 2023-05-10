Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Cultural Shop Connections family fun event in Atlanta

Youth Business Fun Fest
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cultural Shop Connections family fun event is hosting its first Youth Business Fun Fest this Saturday with a performance from Pop R&B recording artist Miki Star.

The event will be held at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville, it is a free community event where kids ages 6 to 18 sell their products and services. There will also be a kid’s business mixture the night before, activities, guest speakers and some entertainers.

This will be Miki Star’s first performance she also talked about her inspiration came from being bullied and how her music relates to younger girls going through heartbreaks, as she promotes confidence.

To get more information on the festival visit here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued

Latest News

Bud Light sales down
Bud lights sales down 12.5 percent since April due to “cancel culture”
R&B Soul Picnic at Piedmont Park
R&B Soul Picnic at Piedmont Park Mother’s Day weekend
The Art of Birding
Georgia Bird Fest delights Atlanta birders while raising money for conservation
Benefit raising money for pancreatic cancer
Casa Nuova Italian restaurant raising money for pancreatic cancer