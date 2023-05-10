Cultural Shop Connections family fun event in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cultural Shop Connections family fun event is hosting its first Youth Business Fun Fest this Saturday with a performance from Pop R&B recording artist Miki Star.

The event will be held at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville, it is a free community event where kids ages 6 to 18 sell their products and services. There will also be a kid’s business mixture the night before, activities, guest speakers and some entertainers.

This will be Miki Star’s first performance she also talked about her inspiration came from being bullied and how her music relates to younger girls going through heartbreaks, as she promotes confidence.

To get more information on the festival visit here.

