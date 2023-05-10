Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast: More Clouds Tomorrow; PM Pop-ups

Afternoon/evening pop-ups mainly west of Atlanta
By Patrick Pete
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Showers and storms diminish after sunset, making way to an amazing evening forecast --- lower humidity and temperatures comfortably dipping into the 60s overnight.

Thursday’s forecast will include a few more clouds than we saw today, while temperatures and humidity will be similar. Heading into the afternoon and evening hours pop up thunderstorms will fire up, mainly across western Georgia, but an isolated shower/storm closer to the city cannot be ruled out. Our best chance for scattered rain and storms across the area will arrive Friday as a system moves our way (and weakens).

Mother’s Day weekend still looks pretty dry-- an isolated shower possible at the most, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s Saturday and up to 90° Sunday.

