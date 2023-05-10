First Alert Forecast: Pleasant and warm day today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today will be wonderful from start to finish with lots of sunshine, slightly lower humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

A few isolated storms will be possible across West Georgia late tonight, but most of us will stay dry.

Our front that will set up out to our west will serve as a focal point for showers and storms as we round out the work week, resulting in slightly higher shower and storm chances for Thursday and Friday.

An isolated storm could become strong to severe with the heating of the day, but we don’t have an organized severe threat.

Over the weekend, we will turn up the heat with upper 80s Saturday, and potentially our first 90 degree day of the year for Mother’s Day Sunday.

A few isolated storms are possible both days, but coverage isn’t high enough to ruin any plans.

Rain chances increase for the start of next work week as a cold front approaches with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

