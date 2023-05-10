Positively Georgia
Georgia immigration attorney discusses impacts of Title 42 expiring

This week marks the end of Coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last 3 years.
By Tori Cooper
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The countdown is on to the expiration of a pandemic-era policy that immigration officials said will lead to a major increase in the number of migrants trying to cross into the U.S.

It’s called Title 42.

The Trump-era pandemic rule, allowed officials to quickly turn back migrants at the border even if they were seeking asylum.

On Thursday Title 42 will expire, and it’s leaving some Georgians wondering how it will impact the state.

Immigration attorney, Charles Kuck, told Atlanta News First that even though thousands of migrants will be attempting to make their way into places like Georgia and other U.S. states, there is a process in place.

Under the Biden administration Kuck said the process includes sending trained asylum officers to the boarder of Mexico to conduct interviews with migrants looking to cross into the U.S.

Kuck said,”They will be detained by the Biden administration for a hearing generally in a phone booth at a detention center.”

According to Kuck, migrants will have to prove they hold a credible fear of returning back to their home country.

He said if they can’t prove credible fear, they will be deported back to their home country.

However, if they can prove credible fear Kuck said migrants will be given a court date, and while they await to see a judge they can live in places like Georgia.

“After they have filed their asylum application, they can file for a work permit…when that work permit comes typically about six months they can work. Which means that for these open jobs employers here in Georgia they’ll now have workers to do those jobs,” Kuck said.

At the next court date Kuck said migrants, Are required to bring evidence and if you don’t have evidence other than a suspicious story you’re not going to win asylum.”

If migrants don’t show up to the court date Kuck said, “They get on a list that ice begins looking for.”

Kuck said if a judge decides to grant asylum, migrants can then apply for a green card to eventually obtain citizenship.

