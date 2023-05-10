Gwinnett County police search for 69-year-old woman who disappeared from home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for help in locating a 69-year-old missing woman.

Authorities said Connie Sue Cole was reported missing by her husband early Wednesday morning. She was last seen at their home along Versailles Place in Lawrenceville.

Cole is about 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair.

She is believed to have left on foot with her cell phone and is known to frequent Little Mulberry Park.

Police have alerted residents in the surrounding area and have a team of officers and a K9 unit assisting in the search.

If you have any information about Cole’s whereabouts, call Gwinnett County police.

