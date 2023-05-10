Positively Georgia
Health officials issue recommendations for adolescent social media use

(Pixabay)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Concerns about social media use by teenagers are on the rise.

Just last month, U.S. senators proposed legislation that would bar kids under the age of 13 from using social media.

Now, the American Psychological Association (APA) has issued 10 recommendations for social media use by teens. They’re designed to help parents, educators, policymakers, and teenagers.

The CEO of the American Psychological Association and his group are suggesting social media training for parents and young people.

Some of the recommendations include having some type of media literacy, which means understanding the impact that social media can have on social connections.

In addition, the APA recommends parents monitor social media use, tailor it based on developmental capabilities, minimize exposure to illegal and cyber hate content, and look out for signs of problematic behavior.

“Incessant use that disrupts sleep or use that focuses overly on social comparison can lead to depression and anxiety, particularly in young adolescent girls,” said Dr. Arthur C. Evans, American Psychological Association.

Dr. Evans says the recommendations are not a one size fits all approach. Parents should place appropriate restrictions based on the child’s development and age.

For a complete list of the American Psychological Association’s recommendations, click here.

