Helicopters, technology used to help police track down suspected criminals

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is taking to the skies to catch criminals these days.

Last week, the Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit spotted a suspected criminal while conducting routine patrols high above Interstate 985 and Buford Drive.

“The aviation unit is a tremendous asset to the Gwinnett County Police Department,” Sgt. Michele Pihera said.

Police were informed of an increase in commercial burglaries in the Buford Drive area and managed to stop one in progress at a U-Haul storage facility by notifying officers on the ground that a man had jumped over the fence and hopped into a U-Haul truck.

“After officers made contact with that man, the officers engaged in a very short food pursuit. One of the officers tased the suspect and he fell to the ground,” Pihera said.

The Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit has also been instrumental in tracking down street racers lately and keeping the peace during community protests.

“They can see stuff that officers on the ground may not be privy to, but they also have technology up on that aircraft that will help them see people at night and also walking through the woods,” Pihera said.

The department is equipped with two helicopters and a fleet of drones designed to assist uniformed officers on the ground. Officers not only credit the eye in the sky but also the technology that comes with it.

“Their cameras are very good. They can zoom in on license plate tags, they can zoom in on faces, and that provides an invaluable asset to the officers who are conducting criminal investigations,” Pihera said.

