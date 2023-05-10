Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Helicopters, technology used to help police track down suspected criminals

“They can see stuff that officers on the ground may not be privy to, but they also have technology up on that aircraft that will help them see people at night,” Sgt. Michele Pihera said.
Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter
Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter(WAFB)
By Adam Murphy
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Police Department is taking to the skies to catch criminals these days.

Last week, the Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit spotted a suspected criminal while conducting routine patrols high above Interstate 985 and Buford Drive.

“The aviation unit is a tremendous asset to the Gwinnett County Police Department,” Sgt. Michele Pihera said.

Police were informed of an increase in commercial burglaries in the Buford Drive area and managed to stop one in progress at a U-Haul storage facility by notifying officers on the ground that a man had jumped over the fence and hopped into a U-Haul truck.

“After officers made contact with that man, the officers engaged in a very short food pursuit. One of the officers tased the suspect and he fell to the ground,” Pihera said.

The Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit has also been instrumental in tracking down street racers lately and keeping the peace during community protests.

“They can see stuff that officers on the ground may not be privy to, but they also have technology up on that aircraft that will help them see people at night and also walking through the woods,” Pihera said.

The department is equipped with two helicopters and a fleet of drones designed to assist uniformed officers on the ground. Officers not only credit the eye in the sky but also the technology that comes with it.

“Their cameras are very good. They can zoom in on license plate tags, they can zoom in on faces, and that provides an invaluable asset to the officers who are conducting criminal investigations,” Pihera said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties

Latest News

Photo of missing 21-year-old woman in Atlanta
21-year-old woman reported missing in Atlanta
Police sirens (Generic photo)
1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
VP Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday
Healthcare workers demonstrate the duties of a surgical technician
New law will let hospitals set up their own police forces