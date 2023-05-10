Positively Georgia
Investigation underway at student housing building in northwest Atlanta

Homicide investigators have been at Westmar Lofts since just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police were called to a college student housing building in northwest Atlanta overnight for a person shot.

Officials have not released many details about the incident, only saying it involved a firearm and an investigation is underway.

Atlanta News First is working to find out more. Stay with us for the latest developments.

