Investigation underway at student housing building in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police were called to a college student housing building in northwest Atlanta overnight for a person shot.

Homicide investigators have been at Westmar Lofts on West Marietta Street since just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officials have not released many details about the incident, only saying it involved a firearm and an investigation is underway.

Atlanta News First is working to find out more. Stay with us for the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.