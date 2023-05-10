Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

VP Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Atlanta on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to return to visit Atlanta later this week, the Office of the Vice President announced in a news release.

Harris is scheduled to travel to a DNC finance event on Friday and speak at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Spring Soiree, the news release states.

She last visited Georgia in April where she announced a major commitment between two energy companies that will develop more than two million solar panels.

Harris also visited Georgia in February where she participated in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued
(L) Dequasie Little, (M) Grayson Fleming-Gray, (R) Sharice Ingram
Defendant accused in shooting death of 6-month-old boy wants to be tried separately
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties

Latest News

Photo of missing 21-year-old woman in Atlanta
21-year-old woman reported missing in Atlanta
Police sirens (Generic photo)
1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter
Helicopters, technology used to help police track down suspected criminals
Healthcare workers demonstrate the duties of a surgical technician
New law will let hospitals set up their own police forces