Lawsuit filed against University of Georgia over deadly crash

Legal filings claim there was a lack of oversight at the school.
Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore. He was driving back from a celebration.
Devin Willock was a redshirt sophomore. He was driving back from a celebration.(WALB)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to legal documents Dave Willock, father of Devin Willock, is filing a lawsuit against the University of Georgia.

This comes almost four months after Devin was killed in a crash along with UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

An ante litem notice to the Georgia Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, the governing body over the state’s public universities, before the lawsuit indicated that they could sue UGA and the board for $2 million.

The family claims there was a lack of oversight by football team officials and employees.

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at an Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Atlanta News First is reaching out to the Willock family as well as the University of Georgia for response on this lawsuit.

Previously, UGA officials released a statement disputing what the ante litem notice claimed, saying they have not provided evidence to back up the statements.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

