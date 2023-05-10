Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.(Joshua Skinner / Atlanta News First)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANIER ISLANDS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summertime is upon us, and that’s good news for Vincent Knapp.

“My friends call me Vinny,” he said.

Very well. Vinny grew up in Georgia and on Lake Lanier. He knows the stories and has seen the numbers.

“It’s very easy to kind of wander out a little bit too far and you don’t realize the water goes from five feet to 30 feet, and there’s no push-up where you can just come back up,” Vinny said.

But if you’re at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands this summer, you’ll notice you can’t wander far into the water in some spots. That’s because a fence has been installed around the beach, keeping people from changing latitudes.

Vinny isn’t surprised.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I think that’s a great idea. That will absolutely keep people safe.”

In a statement released to Atlanta News First, Margaritaville said:

While we understand that this may be disappointing for some, we believe it is the right decision to maintain a safe environment for all our guests to enjoy and will allow us to put added focus on other parts of the park to offer a better overall experience for all our water park guests.

But you don’t have to take a trip around the sun to get into the water. There will still be other lake options at the resort.

Meaning your biggest worry might just be staving off the Bama Breeze.

“You don’t have to have a wetsuit on, but it’s much more comfortable to spend extended time periods in the water at that temperature,” Vinny said.

So, wear a life jacket, watch your footing, and mind the fence, so come Monday, you’ll be alright.

“Being out on the boat with your friends and family, having a good time?” Vinny asked. “There’s nothing better than that.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Another YSL defendant dropped from Young Thug’s RICO trial

Latest News

A UGA parent says a furniture listing on the UGA Parents Group is fraudulent.
UGA parents’ group identifies Facebook Marketplace scam
UGA parents’ group identifies Facebook Marketplace scam
Construction on I-285, Georgia 400 could create traffic nightmares
Construction on I-285, Georgia 400 could create traffic nightmares
Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico,...
Georgia immigration attorney discusses impacts of Title 42 expiring