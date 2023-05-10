Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach

LANIER ISLANDS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summertime is upon us, and that’s good news for Vincent Knapp.

“My friends call me Vinny,” he said.

Very well. Vinny grew up in Georgia and on Lake Lanier. He knows the stories and has seen the numbers.

“It’s very easy to kind of wander out a little bit too far and you don’t realize the water goes from five feet to 30 feet, and there’s no push-up where you can just come back up,” Vinny said.

But if you’re at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands this summer, you’ll notice you can’t wander far into the water in some spots. That’s because a fence has been installed around the beach, keeping people from changing latitudes.

Vinny isn’t surprised.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I think that’s a great idea. That will absolutely keep people safe.”

In a statement released to Atlanta News First, Margaritaville said:

While we understand that this may be disappointing for some, we believe it is the right decision to maintain a safe environment for all our guests to enjoy and will allow us to put added focus on other parts of the park to offer a better overall experience for all our water park guests.

But you don’t have to take a trip around the sun to get into the water. There will still be other lake options at the resort.

Meaning your biggest worry might just be staving off the Bama Breeze.

“You don’t have to have a wetsuit on, but it’s much more comfortable to spend extended time periods in the water at that temperature,” Vinny said.

So, wear a life jacket, watch your footing, and mind the fence, so come Monday, you’ll be alright.

“Being out on the boat with your friends and family, having a good time?” Vinny asked. “There’s nothing better than that.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.