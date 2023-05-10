Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mayor Dickens pushes for $55K investment in Atlanta’s transgender community

Transgender Pride Flag (gfx)
Transgender Pride Flag (gfx)(MGN)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funding to support Atlanta organizations working to help the city’s transgender community could be coming soon, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The Mayor announced a proposed $55,000 dedicated to supporting and uplifting the city’s transgender community.

“Across the nation, we are seeing a push against the transgender community to eliminate the fundamental right to simply be who they are,” said Mayor Dickens. “Everyone has the right to live their life with dignity and freedom from fear, and our Administration wants the transgender community to know we stand with them.”

RELATED: Police arrest suspect in the death of Atlanta transgender woman

The funding, brought before Atlanta City Council through legislation sponsored by Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, would extend financial support to three transgender care organizations.

According to the legislative documents:

  • Atlanta Legal AID Society, Inc. would receive $10,000 to support “efforts for transgender and gender-expansive residents navigating through the legal process of changing their names and update their supporting documents.”
  • LGBTQ mentoring pilot program Destination Tomorrow would receive $25,000
  • Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) would receive $20,000 to go towards sponsoring up to 25 scholarships for peer support training for Atlanta’s transgender and gender-expansive youth.

If approved, it would be the city’s largest financial investment in addressing transgender care.

Mayor Dickens says his administration is also pursuing more ways to support City employees and their dependents seeking gender-affirming care.

MORE STORIES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
“Lead, don’t hide”: GA Democrats call for special legislative session on gun control
Man faces multiple charges after driving drunk, crashing into Riverdale mobile home
Alleged drunk driver crashes into Riverdale mobile home, police say
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer
u.s. customs and border protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns travelers about counterfeit goods