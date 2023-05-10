Mayor Dickens pushes for $55K investment in Atlanta’s transgender community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funding to support Atlanta organizations working to help the city’s transgender community could be coming soon, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The Mayor announced a proposed $55,000 dedicated to supporting and uplifting the city’s transgender community.

“Across the nation, we are seeing a push against the transgender community to eliminate the fundamental right to simply be who they are,” said Mayor Dickens. “Everyone has the right to live their life with dignity and freedom from fear, and our Administration wants the transgender community to know we stand with them.”

The funding, brought before Atlanta City Council through legislation sponsored by Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, would extend financial support to three transgender care organizations.

According to the legislative documents:

Atlanta Legal AID Society, Inc. would receive $10,000 to support “efforts for transgender and gender-expansive residents navigating through the legal process of changing their names and update their supporting documents.”

LGBTQ mentoring pilot program Destination Tomorrow would receive $25,000

Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) would receive $20,000 to go towards sponsoring up to 25 scholarships for peer support training for Atlanta’s transgender and gender-expansive youth.

If approved, it would be the city’s largest financial investment in addressing transgender care.

Mayor Dickens says his administration is also pursuing more ways to support City employees and their dependents seeking gender-affirming care.

