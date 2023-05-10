New law will let hospitals set up their own police forces

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new law in Georgia would stiffen the penalties for assaulting healthcare workers and would pave the way for hospitals and medical facilities to establish their own campus police forces.

HB383, known as the ‘Safer Hospitals Act,’ was signed by Governor Brian Kemp just one day before a deadly shooting at a Midtown doctor’s office that left one woman dead and four others severely hurt.

The new law would let hospitals around the state employ P.O.S.T. certified law enforcement officers – who could carry firearms and have arrest powers, according to the bill.

It would also impose a penalty of between three and twenty years in prison for people convicted of assault and battery of a healthcare worker, adding doctors and nurses to a protected group including police officers, emergency first responders, and even MARTA drivers.

“It tells people, do not attack hospital employees who are caring for patients or you’re going to serve some serious prison time,” said Rep. Matt Reeves, (R) – Suwanee, one of the bill’s sponsors. “You shouldn’t have them being attacked as they’re carrying out their critical duties.”

Reeves thinks having trained personnel in place could decrease the instances of violence in healthcare settings, something he says benefits both workers and patients.

“Having a hospital campus police force who knows the building, who knows the repeat scenarios that employees and face, I think that will prevent tragedies like [Midtown] from happening in the future,” he said.

According to the American Nurses Association, one-in-four nurses are assaulted on the job.

About 15 years ago, Atlanta nurse Terri Sullivan was added to that statistic when she was working in an emergency room in the city. A patient was growing angry that he wasn’t receiving care fast enough.

“He was, by then, agitated because he had been waiting for a long time and he got up and punched me in the chest,” said Sullivan, who ended up breaking two ribs. “I was very anxious for a while going back to work.”

It’s becoming a trend among healthcare workers who face violence in the workplace. After an already grueling last few years dealing with COVID, increased threats are driving an alarming number of healthcare professionals out of the industry.

“It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do since I was a little girl,” said Sullivan. “It’s not what I do it’s who I am. But there’s not a lot of people cut out to just, day after day, be willing to go that route with that unknown.”

The exodus of healthcare professionals is having some severe impacts on patients as well.

“If we don’t have enough access because there are not enough people on the front lines or people who are able to do the really difficult work, this is going to affect access, it’s going to affect availability, it’s going to affect the location,” said Jeff Smythe, executive director of the Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement. “What we’re concerned about is, how is this going to impact the workforce? How is this going to contribute to many who are already burned out?”

Violence, Smythe says, is also a huge deterrent for people looking to get into healthcare in the first place.

The decision will ultimately be up to hospitals on their approach to safety, but it’s an option they have now that they didn’t before.

“It lets the hospital have that police force to have boots on the ground to know what is needed here that might be unique and different to what is needed elsewhere,” said Sullivan.

Rep. Reeves said Piedmont Healthcare helped direct the legislation as it made its way through the General Assembly.

“HB 383 creates greater protection for our front-line staff by imposing more severe penalties in cases of assaults on healthcare workers,” said Piedmont spokesman John Manasso in a statement to Atlanta News First. “Additionally, it provides healthcare facilities with a measure of flexibility in determining what resources to use to protect the patients, employees and visitors to those facilities.”

“It is never okay to hit a healthcare worker, under no circumstances,” added Sullivan. “There’s just not an excuse for it.”

