BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole has a portion of Buford Highway closed Wednesday morning in Brookhaven.

The Brookhaven Police Department says the sinkhole has the northbound lanes along the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Buford Highway closed. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Brookhaven Alert: The 3500 - 3600 block northbound of Buford Hwy is closed due to a sinkhole. DOT has been notified and is en route. Find an alternate route. — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGaPD) May 10, 2023

TRAFFIC ALERT: Buford Hwy north is closed between Briarwood Rd & Clairmont Rd in DeKalb Co due to a sinkhole. Use I-85 as an alternate route. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst & @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/Q7FawsuE7U — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) May 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.