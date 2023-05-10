Push to approve over-the-counter birth control pill draws mixed reaction

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Food and Drug Administration met this week to discuss an over-the-counter birth control pill called Opill. The manufacturer Perrigo says the pill is safe and effective when taken as guided on the label.

Little Five Points Pharmacy head pharmacist Ira Katz said he is very glad there could be another option for women.

“Especially in rural parts of the country where women don’t have access to an OB-GYN or healthcare provider, women will go to the pharmacist in these small towns,” said Katz.

According to a March of Dimes Foundation report, 35.2% of Georgia counties are in what’s called a maternal care desert. The group categorizes that as a place where there are no hospitals or birth centers offering obstetric care. Another roughly 18.2% of counties have limited access to support.

More than half of the counties in the state are without adequate OB-GYN services.

Several OB-GYNs have thrown their support behind the pill. Including, Dr. Kristyn Brandi with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

“I think many people have been looking to have a birth control pill like this over the counter for a long time.”

This week’s hearing brought up concerns for the safety of the pill.

In a briefing document filed last week, an FDA scientist wrote “The degree to which efficacy of [opill] is diminished in individuals who are overweight or obese… remains unknown.”

Genevieve Wilson, a member of the pro-life group Georgia Right to Life says if women don’t see a doctor to get a prescription, they may not learn about the risks. The FDA also warns the pill can cause ectopic pregnancies, ovarian cysts, and liver disease. They warn it should not be taken by someone with a history of breast cancer or liver disease.

“They are going to make a risky decision. Women’s health will be jeopardized because of it. They need to ask whether it is worth taking this especially if is it worth taking it without a doctor’s care,” said Wilson.

The FDA advisers voted to approve the drug. There will be a final vote this summer before any changes can be made.

