R&B Soul Picnic at Piedmont Park Mother’s Day weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The second annual R&B soul Picnic returns this Mother’s Day weekend May 13 and 14 at Piedmont Park.

The founder Ais York Almahdi came into the studio to talk about the R&B Soul Picnic and how it will be an all-day soul healing experience where the Atlanta community will be promoting mental health awareness and celebrating R&B music.

Ais intentionally held this event for mothers as he says that a mother is the one that carries the weight of the family on her shoulders, so this two-day music and lifestyle festival will be the perfect time to go this Mother’s Day weekend. This event will cater to mothers, families and friends with live performances by about 20 different DJs like DJ Envy, Stormy Monroe, Traci Steele, DJ Suga Shae and so many more.

There will be VIP tents, charging stations, vending from local businesses and surprise guest performances.

To purchase tickets to this event visit the R&B Soul Picnic website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.