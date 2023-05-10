Shooting involving officer under investigation in Douglas County

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a shooting involving an officer in Lithia Springs.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the area of Maxham Road and Thornton Road near the Douglas-Cobb County line.

The Cobb County Police Department confirms one person was shot by a Cobb County officer. No officers were injured.

Thorton Road is closed from West Fork Road to Maxham Road as police investigate.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to find out more. Stay with us for the latest developments.

