Task Force suggests lowering mammogram age to 40

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A draft posted by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force suggests lower the age to recommend breast cancer screenings. The USPSTF now recommends biennial screening mammography for women ages 40 to 74 years.

The Task Force stated,” New and more inclusive science about breast cancer in people younger than 50 has enabled us to expand our prior recommendation and encourage all women to get screened in their 40s. We have long known that screening for breast cancer saves lives, and the science now supports all women getting screened, every other year, starting at age 40.”

Dr. Anita Johnson at the Women’s Cancer Centers at the City of Hope Atlanta said this is a major win for intervening before breast cancer can progress.

“They often present at a later stage because most primary care physicians think people that young can’t get breast cancer, but it does happen,” said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson would like to see race-specific mammography criteria based not just on age, but on risk factors.

The National Institute of Health found the average age of a white woman diagnosed with breast cancer is 62, but for black women, it is even lower at 58.

A new report from the USPSTF found that a 40-year-old woman with an average risk for breast cancer, no matter her race, saw at least a 25% reduction in mortality when getting any sort of breast cancer screening.

For black women, the reduced mortality jumped to at least 30 percent. Dr. Johnson said screenings save lives. She believes that additional research may lower the age or change requirements even more.

Sonia Ray is a Clayton County mother who was diagnosed with breast cancer twice. She refused to leave her primary care physician’s office unless they recommended a mammogram. She is one of almost 300,000 U.S. women diagnosed with cancer every year.

“I was 34, the perfect picture of health. and I had a five-centimeter mass... sure enough, it showed stage three, cancer. That saying that ignorance is bliss, that really doesn’t work. so you really do want to know” said Ray.

Dr. Johnson said she’s seeing more patients like Ray diagnosed with breast cancer.

