Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

UGA fatal crash lawsuit also names Jalen Carter’s NIL sponsor

Name, Image, Likeness allows college athletes to earn money by selling their name and image for endorsements and other arrangements.
Carter was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation.
By Rachel Polansky
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The $40 million lawsuit filed Wednesday against the University of Georgia Athletics Department over a fatal crash after the football team’s national championship parade is also one of the first involving Name, Image, Likeness (NIL).

The lawsuit places blame for the crash on former UGA star defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who has already signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected in last month’s NFL draft.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

NIL is a relatively new practice, but has already turned the NCAA into a lawless frontier in which athletes, schools and boosters all are bidding for the nation’s top collegiate athletes. NIL allows those athletes to earn money by selling their NIL to companies for endorsements and similar arrangements.

According to the lawsuit, Carter was named a “Sarchione Athlete” as part of his NIL deal. In exchange, Sarchione Auto Group gave Carter a Jeep Trackhawk in September 2022. This is the vehicle in which Carter is alleged to be street racing another vehicle driven by Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, 2023.

The subsequent crash killed LeCroy, a 24-year-old UGA football staffer, and UGA football player Devin Willock, 20. LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition that belonged to the university. LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

The lawsuit claims Sarchione Auto Group was negligent in giving the Jeep - equipped with a V-8 engine capable of reaching a top speed of 180 miles per hour - to Carter. It also claims the vehicle is a “favorite” among illegal speed racers, and that the company was negligent in supervising Carter’s use of the vehicle.

Since July 2021, more than 360 UGA student-athletes have taken part in NIL activities, while at Georgia Tech, more than 250 have done so.

Carter already has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing in connection with the crash. He was given 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine.

Wednesday’s lawsuit was filed by Dave Willock, father of Devin Willock. It names the University of Georgia Athletic Association, multiple employees as well as LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Carter and multiple liability companies.

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at Toppers, an Athens strip club, on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

Willock’s family is asking for $40 million and attorney fees.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued

Latest News

Infant Death Investigation
5-month-old infant dies in Northwest Atlanta, investigation underway
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer
The scene of a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer.
Domestic dispute call leads to shooting involving officer in Douglas County
Buford Highway sinkhole
Portion of Buford Highway closed in DeKalb due to sinkhole