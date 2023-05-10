U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns travelers about counterfeit goods

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are warning travelers about counterfeit goods.

They are also working to stop the goods from coming into the country.

“If it is too good to be true, it usually is,” Carlo Cortina, U.S. Customs and Border Protection assistant port director, said.

According to CBP, they seize up to $25 million worth of counterfeit goods on any typical day.

These items usually aren’t good quality, are often not tested, and can be tied to illegal activity.

That’s why officials are educating travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on what to look for.

“The economic impact these illicit goods have on our economy,” Cortina said. “And the funds are often directly tied to trafficking organizations abroad.”

You can go to CBP’s website to learn more about the dangers of counterfeit goods and to learn the difference between what’s counterfeit and what is not.

