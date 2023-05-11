Positively Georgia
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Norcross, police say

police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting that left one person dead is under investigation in Norcross, according to Norcross Police.

According to police, a person was found shot “several times.” The shooting started as an “altercation,” police added.

Police have not released the identity of the deadly shooting victim or the person who is in custody.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

