Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta crews to start resurfacing DeKalb Avenue on Monday

Crews will work nightly from 7 pm until 5 am, Sunday through Friday.
Atlanta crews to start resurfacing DeKalb Avenue on Monday
By Zac Summers
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Considered by many to be the worst street in Atlanta, DeKalb Avenue is finally getting a facelift.

Starting Monday, May 15, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) will start resurfacing the roughly 5-mile stretch of road of DeKalb Avenue, between Jackson Street and Ridgecrest Road. The $1.7 million improvement project includes the installation of bike lanes and new street signals with protected turn lanes.

“After months of work to combat chronic flooding, improve watershed infrastructure and relocate utility lines, we are on track to begin the full resurfacing of Dekalb Avenue,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness. “The proof is in the asphalt, but residents up and down Dekalb Avenue will have that proof soon.”

Neil Jordan’s family has operated an auto shop on DeKalb Ave. for 80 years. He said the bumpy road has been good for business over the years but that the improvements are long overdue.

“This area this road goes by is a very expensive area to live in,” he said. “Taxes are very high, surprised it’s taken so long to get this road repaved. It’s been needed for many years.”

Crews will work nightly from 7 pm until 5 am, Sunday through Friday. Dekalb Avenue will remain open for the duration of the resurfacing. However, ATLDOT warns of likely traffic delays due to intermittent lane closures.

The project is scheduled to be completed in September.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach
The scene of a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer.
Domestic dispute call leads to shooting involving officer in Douglas County
St. Jude Dream Home
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets on sale now
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job

Latest News

Capt. Robinson
Atlanta Public Schools promotes first Black female police captain
Atlanta crews to start resurfacing DeKalb Avenue on Monday
Georgia officials respond to COVID-19 emergency ending
Las autoridades tratan de determinar si la víctima tuvo un tropezón o un episodio médico que le...
Lanes blocked on I-75 Southbound due to vehicle fire