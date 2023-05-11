Atlanta crews to start resurfacing DeKalb Avenue on Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Considered by many to be the worst street in Atlanta, DeKalb Avenue is finally getting a facelift.

Starting Monday, May 15, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) will start resurfacing the roughly 5-mile stretch of road of DeKalb Avenue, between Jackson Street and Ridgecrest Road. The $1.7 million improvement project includes the installation of bike lanes and new street signals with protected turn lanes.

“After months of work to combat chronic flooding, improve watershed infrastructure and relocate utility lines, we are on track to begin the full resurfacing of Dekalb Avenue,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness. “The proof is in the asphalt, but residents up and down Dekalb Avenue will have that proof soon.”

Neil Jordan’s family has operated an auto shop on DeKalb Ave. for 80 years. He said the bumpy road has been good for business over the years but that the improvements are long overdue.

“This area this road goes by is a very expensive area to live in,” he said. “Taxes are very high, surprised it’s taken so long to get this road repaved. It’s been needed for many years.”

Crews will work nightly from 7 pm until 5 am, Sunday through Friday. Dekalb Avenue will remain open for the duration of the resurfacing. However, ATLDOT warns of likely traffic delays due to intermittent lane closures.

The project is scheduled to be completed in September.

