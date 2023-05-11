Positively Georgia
Atlanta Public Schools promotes first Black female police captain

Captain Timya Robinson was promoted this year.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools’ police department has its first black female captain.

“I feel honored to be selected by the department as the captain,” she said. “I’m still taking it in honestly, when someone says it I’m like wow.”

Robinson told Atlanta News First at this point in her career it’s about what she can bring to help them grow and boost morale, while also being a major role model.

Chief Ronald Applin said the promotion was based on Robinson being the best person for the position.

“It’s a big deal, it’s a real big deal,” he said.

