Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Attorney says Georgia charitable immunity law could play role in UGA lawsuit

Attorney says Georgia charitable immunity law could play role in UGA lawsuit
By Tori Cooper
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A new lawsuit filed by Devin Willocks’s family claims UGA Athletic Association employees Anna Courson, Logen Reed and Bryant Gant negligently hired Chandler Lecroy to drive members of the UGA football team in January.

“The question is whether or not immunity is going to apply to those people.” Atlanta Attorney Tom Church said.

RELATED: Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer.

Church told Atlanta News First that under Georgia’s charitable immunity law, employees of charitable institutions like the UGA Athletic Association usually can’t be sued as long as they’re performing their duties without misconduct.

However, the suit claims all three employees of the athletic association displayed misconduct when they hired, trained, supervised and ultimately gave Lecroy the keys to the car.

“The claim against the association is really based on the theory that these employees of the association, the supervisors for Lecroy, knew about her history of driving recklessly or getting speeding tickets and still entrusted her with the keys to this car,” Church said, in reference to the suit.

UGA responded to the newly filed 40 million dollar lawsuit on Wednesday saying,

The attorneys who filed the Complaint have refused to provide any factual basis for their claims against the Athletic Association, and we believe the evidence will prove them to be without merit. We intend to strongly dispute these baseless allegations in Court.”--UGA Athletic Association

Several other parties are targeted in the suit including LeCroy and her estate, Toppers International, Jalen Carter, and multiple liability companies.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
A fence surrounds the beach at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on Lake Lanier, GA.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands installs fence to stop swimming at beach
The scene of a shooting involving a Cobb County Police officer.
Domestic dispute call leads to shooting involving officer in Douglas County

Latest News

SimulAlert security system
New security system helping schools pinpoint locations of emergencies faster
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
Faith leaders call for end to youth gun violence in Atlanta
u.s. customs and border protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns travelers about counterfeit goods
New security system helping schools pinpoint locations of emergencies faster