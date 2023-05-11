Emory University medical student saves man’s life after heart attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - George Sylvester is lucky to be alive thanks to an Emory University medical student.

“If not for her... I’m not standing here, I don’t have a life,” said Sylvester.

On Saturday, February 11th, the high school and college referee went to a Dunwoody mall for Valentine’s Day shopping.

“Decided to go to the fragrance counter [and] made that purchase. The next thing I know I’m in the back of an ambulance,” he said.

The 48-year-old, who had no history of heart conditions, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Nearby medical student, Paige Harmon, stopped shopping and sprang into action.

“I mean I was definitely nervous, I was definitely sweating,” said Harmon.

Harmon and another nurse performed CPR until first responders could get there saving Sylvester’s life.

The two are now close friends.

Harmon visited Sylvester twice in the hospital.

“George is awesome. He has been very gracious calling me his guardian angel and all the nice things he said,” Harmon said.

She’s now headed to Miami for a neurology residency and like most heroes, doesn’t see herself that way.

“I mean I didn’t do anything special, so that’s like my takeaway. We just pushed on this guy’s chest continuously until people showed up and fortunately, it was the right thing and we did a good job,’ she said.

Sylvester, who is now thankful for every day he’s breathing, says otherwise.

“There are some people in this world who truly care about the wellbeing of others and she’s one of those people,” he said.

