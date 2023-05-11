Faith leaders call for end to youth gun violence in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Midtown that left one woman dead and four other women injured on May 3, faith leaders in Atlanta have called for a meeting to offer prevention strategies to end youth violence during the next year, according to a news release.

“Our city is under siege. Our neighborhoods and communities are living under the constant threat of violence! We must restore hope! We have the power to transform our city from a war zone to a safety zone,” said Rev. Darryl Winston.

On May 3, Atlanta police say 24-year-old Deion Patterson brought a gun into Northside Midtown Medical and fatally shot Amy St. Pierre and injured Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Danie, and Alesha Hollinger.

Grady Hospital released an update on Wednesday that two patients had been discharged. Two others remained at the hospital but were no longer in the intensive care unit and were “progressing well.” One of the two survivors believed to still be in the hospital is 25-year-old Jazzmin Daniel.

The Douglasville Police Department has held multiple “Youth Peace Summits” since a shooting at a house party in March left two teenagers dead and seven others injured. According to police, there were more than 100 teenagers in attendance at the party.

According to Atlanta Police, 19 children and teens died from gun violence in 2022. In 2021, 17 children and teens died from gun violence.

